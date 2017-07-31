Police identify man killed in north Nashville shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Police ID man killed in north Nashville shooting; gunman remains at large

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville.

The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Willow Creek Court just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The male victim, identified as 30-year-old Alex Holcomb, was shot multiple times. He died while being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The 34-year-old female victim was shot in the leg. She has been treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators said it appears the suspects were shooting into the home and the victims returned fire.

On Tuesday morning, police said it appears the shooting may have been drug-related.

Police are still working to identify the gunman, who was driving a red Lincoln Navigator with temporary tags. The rear window of the vehicle was shot out.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing an open white button shirt resembling a Chicago Cubs jersey.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the Navigator is asked to call 615-742-7463.

