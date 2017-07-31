Man killed, woman injured in north Nashville shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Man killed, woman injured in north Nashville shooting

Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Monday.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Willow Creek Court just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say a man and woman were shot. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died while being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her leg.

Investigators said it appears the suspects were shooting into the home and the victims returned fire.

