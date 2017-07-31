Study: TN ranks among worst for education due to teacher shortage, threatened students

Tennessee falls in the bottom 10 states for education, according to a new study released Monday. It found a shortage of certified teachers and students feeling threatened or bullied contributed to the low ranking.

WalletHub analysts ranked Tennessee 42nd out of 50 states and the District of Columbia. It ranks as the 10th worst based on national data, finding a low number of certified teachers.

The state education department released a report in April on the teacher shortage. It said districts need to do more to develop effective new teachers and retain them. There just aren’t enough of them finding jobs at schools as veteran educators retire, the report said.

Bullying as well as students feeling threatened or injured came in as another major problem, according to the WalletHub study. In Nashville, two Metro Schools students were arrested this year for bringing a gun to school, saying they didn’t feel safe.

Lt. Scott Moore heads up the Wilson County school resource officer program. That district’s anti-bullying program is only a few years old.

“I think bullying across the country in general is a problem,” Moore said. “If they don’t feel comfortable in talking to whoever is confronting them, then have a support group out there. I think it’s very important for them to have a support group to go to just like with anything.”

Williamson County Schools began its new teacher training classes Monday, and it still has 56 teaching positions to fill for the school year. Metro Nashville Public Schools had more than 800 teacher openings last month.

