Stretch of I-40 in Hickman Co. named for TDOT worker killed

David Younger, 65, was killed in a crash on I-40 in April 2016. (Photo provided by TDOT)

A Tennessee Department of Transportation road supervisor who was killed last spring was honored on Monday.

A stretch of Interstate 40 in Hickman County is now designated David D. Younger Memorial Highway.

Younger was killed after being hit by a semi-truck along that stretch of I-40 in April 2016. A year later, the General Assembly voted to name the interstate in his honor.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.