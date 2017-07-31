Stretch of I-40 in Hickman Co. named for TDOT worker killed - WSMV Channel 4

Stretch of I-40 in Hickman Co. named for TDOT worker killed

Posted: Updated:
David Younger, 65, was killed in a crash on I-40 in April 2016. (Photo provided by TDOT) David Younger, 65, was killed in a crash on I-40 in April 2016. (Photo provided by TDOT)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Tennessee Department of Transportation road supervisor who was killed last spring was honored on Monday.

A stretch of Interstate 40 in Hickman County is now designated David D. Younger Memorial Highway.

Younger was killed after being hit by a semi-truck along that stretch of I-40 in April 2016. A year later, the General Assembly voted to name the interstate in his honor.

