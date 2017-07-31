Nolensville Historic School seeks donations for A/C unit

The school is hoping to raise $50,000 for air conditioning units. (WSMV)

The heat is on in Nolensville to make a historic school “cool” enough to host summer events.

The Nolensville Historic School doesn’t have air conditioning and can’t compete with other venues when it comes to hosting events.

The Nolensville Historical Society has started a “Cool the School” campaign to raise $50,000 to buy an air conditioning unit.

“Very important for this small community. This is the only facility in this whole area,” said Carroll Moore, president of the Nolensville Historical Society. “Most day it is so hot you don’t stay in here very long. You have to get out. Even with the fans, it’s still too hot for most activity in here.”

Officials said the aim is to offer the community a space to gather rather than raising money from rentals.

The community almost lost the building in 2009 when it was set to be demolished. The Nolensville Historical Society took over and began renovations in 2013.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

