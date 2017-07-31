US Rep. Duncan says he won't run for re-election next year

The heat is on in Nolensville to make a historic school “cool” enough to host summer events.More >>
A Perry County man was in the right place at the right time as torrential rains flooded the Buffalo River. His quick response helped save the lives of a homeless family who found themselves overcome by the rising waters.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. John Duncan of Tennessee says he will not run for re-election next year because he wants to spend more time with his family.More >>
Authorities in Middle Tennessee are searching for a suspected car thief wanted in three counties.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Franklin police have now arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.More >>
The glasses will be handed out on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Avenue. The glasses will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.More >>
News 4's Holly Thompson recently sat down with reigning Mrs. Tennessee International 2017 Shana Smith to talk adoption and foster care, which is a cause dear to the Franklin mom's heart.More >>
