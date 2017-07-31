Suspected car thief wanted in 3 counties - WSMV Channel 4

Suspected car thief wanted in 3 counties

John Lovvorn (Source: Shelbyville PD) John Lovvorn (Source: Shelbyville PD)
Authorities in Middle Tennessee are searching for a suspected car thief wanted in three counties.

John Lovvorn is wanted in crimes in Bedford, Coffee and Rutherford counties.

Lovvorn is most recently suspected of stealing a black Nissan Armada with Tennessee tag W7518C in Manchester.

Anyone who sees Lovvorn or the vehicle is asked to call police.

