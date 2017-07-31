Metro health department to give out 500 free pairs of solar eclipse glasses

The Metro Public Health Department will be giving away 500 pairs of free glasses for viewing the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Health officials warn that viewing the sun with the naked eye could cause permanent damage to the retina. Experts say this could happen within seconds of staring at the sun.

The glasses will be handed out on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Avenue. The glasses will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents will only be able to get one pair of glasses each.

Click here to check on the availability of the eclipse glasses.

