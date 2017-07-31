Metro to give out 500 free pairs of solar eclipse glasses - WSMV Channel 4

Metro health department to give out 500 free pairs of solar eclipse glasses

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Metro Public Health Department will be giving away 500 pairs of free glasses for viewing the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Health officials warn that viewing the sun with the naked eye could cause permanent damage to the retina. Experts say this could happen within seconds of staring at the sun.

The glasses will be handed out on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Avenue. The glasses will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents will only be able to get one pair of glasses each.

Click here to check on the availability of the eclipse glasses.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Metro health department to give out 500 free pairs of solar eclipse glassesMore>>

  • Solar Eclipse 2017

    Solar Eclipse 2017

    Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

    More >>

    Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.