Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Nashville neighborhood

The Metro Public Health Department says some mosquitoes captured in a south Nashville neighborhood have tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says some mosquitoes captured in a south Nashville neighborhood have tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
A Spring Hill police officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on Nashville Highway.More >>
A Spring Hill police officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on Nashville Highway.More >>
A teacher from a Nashville charter school has been arrested for domestic assault.More >>
A teacher from a Nashville charter school has been arrested for domestic assault.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
Judge Sam Benningfield is facing scrutiny from local and state departments for a program that would offer reduced sentences for pregnancy prevention.More >>
Judge Sam Benningfield is facing scrutiny from local and state departments for a program that would offer reduced sentences for pregnancy prevention.More >>
Metro police was called to investigate after a man's body was found in East Nashville on Monday morning.More >>
Metro police was called to investigate after a man's body was found in East Nashville on Monday morning.More >>
The word "pigs" was spray-pointed a sheriff's office cruiser in Tennessee, prompting an investigation.More >>
The word "pigs" was spray-pointed a sheriff's office cruiser in Tennessee, prompting an investigation.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >>
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >>
A suburban Chicago man who threw two dogs from the top of a parking garage, killing one, plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.More >>
A suburban Chicago man who threw two dogs from the top of a parking garage, killing one, plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.More >>
Metro police was called to investigate after a man's body was found in East Nashville on Monday morning.More >>
Metro police was called to investigate after a man's body was found in East Nashville on Monday morning.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO. Max Berry was 22 years old.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO. Max Berry was 22 years old.More >>