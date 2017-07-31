Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Nashville neighborhood

The Metro Public Health Department says some mosquitoes captured in a south Nashville neighborhood have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were trapped in the Waverly/Belmont area near the intersection of 8th and Wedgewood avenues.

Health department staff members will be visiting the neighborhood on Aug. 2 to apply larvicide, to monitor standing water and to pass out mosquito protection and educational materials.

Officials say there have not been any human cases of the West Nile virus reported in Davidson County.

The health department is advising residents to take the following precautions:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours

Wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC

Wear shoes, socks, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn; clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials; pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks

Make sure windows and doors have screens and are in good repair

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trash cans and wheelbarrows

Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property

Cut back overgrown vegetation (mosquito hiding areas)

Davidson County residents who are having mosquito problems can call 615-340-5660 to arrange an inspection and get advice on mosquito control and prevention. A Metro employee will come and check the property for standing water and apply larvicide if larvae are present.

