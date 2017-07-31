Spring Hill police officer injured in crash

A Spring Hill police officer was injured in a crash on Monday on Nashville Highway. (Photo: The Daily Herald, Columbia)

A Spring Hill police officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on Nashville Highway.

Spring Hill Police Chief Don Bright told The Daily Herald that the officer was taken by ambulance from the scene complaining of pain in his neck.

The officer was traveling southbound on Nashville Highway toward Columbia when the accident occurred near Spring Hill High School.

A vehicle ran into the rear of the police cruiser, causing it to run into a charter bus. The officer was transporting an inmate when the accident occurred. The police officer and inmate were both taken to the hospital for treatment. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

