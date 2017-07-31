Teacher charged with domestic assault in Wilson Co. - WSMV Channel 4

Teacher charged with domestic assault in Wilson Co.

James Carney, 26, was arrested in Wilson County on domestic assault charges. (Photo: Wilson County Sheriff's Office) James Carney, 26, was arrested in Wilson County on domestic assault charges. (Photo: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)
LEBANON, TN

A teacher from a Nashville charter school has been arrested for domestic assault.

James Carney, 26, was arrested by Lebanon police early Sunday morning and was charged with domestic assault, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carney currently teaches at Neely’s Bend, A LEAD Public School, a fifth to eighth-grade charter school in Madison.

A spokesperson for the school declined to comment about Carney’s arrest.

