Police investigating after body found in East Nashville

Officers are on scene of a condo building on Woodland Street. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.
The word "pigs" was spray-pointed a sheriff's office cruiser in Tennessee, prompting an investigation.
After six years in court, Vanderbilt University Medical Center has settled a federal lawsuit for $6.5 million over claims that the hospital overbilled Medicare and Medicaid.
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.
Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.
The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Mayor Megan Barry's son died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO. Max Berry was 22 years old.
On News 4, we've shown the dangers of kayakers getting out on the water with little to no experience. Now, more people are signing up for classes. The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand.
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.
Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
A suburban Chicago man who threw two dogs from the top of a parking garage, killing one, plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO. Max Berry was 22 years old.More >>
The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
