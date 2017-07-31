Man's suicide prompts death investigation in East Nashville

The body was found inside a gated parking lot of a condo building. (WSMV)

Metro police was called to investigate after a man's body was found in East Nashville on Monday morning.

Officers confirmed the man was found next to a dumpster in the gated parking lot of East End Lofts on Woodland Street.

A resident discovered the body around 7 a.m. Monday while they were taking out their trash.

Police said they found a note with the man's body and have ruled the death a suicide.

