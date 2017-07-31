'Pigs' spray-painted on sheriff's cruiser in Tennessee - WSMV Channel 4

'Pigs' spray-painted on sheriff's cruiser in Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The word "pigs" was spray-pointed a sheriff's office cruiser in Tennessee, prompting an investigation.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the Blount County Sheriff's Office cruiser was one of several vehicles vandalized on two streets in Maryville overnight Saturday. A news release from the sheriff's office says the vehicles and a driveway were spray-painted with "profane words and symbols."

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Marian O'Briant says authorities do not believe the vandalism spree was linked to two others on separate roads that resulted in keyed cars and slashed tires.

