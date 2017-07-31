Driver turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run in Donelson - WSMV Channel 4

Driver turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run in Donelson

The hit-and-run happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.
A man was killed and two women were injured in a hit-and-run in Donelson on Sunday night.

The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike when they were hit just before 11 p.m.

According to police, the victims are from India and were visiting Nashville for a convention.

Witnesses said the group was hit by a man driving a red 1997 Ford pickup truck.

The driver stopped because construction was blocking his lane, but when it cleared, he reportedly sped off, which is when he allegedly hit the three pedestrians and kept driving.

The victims were reportedly walking in the road because there was not a sidewalk in the area.

The man died at the scene. The two women were taken to Skyline Hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect later turned himself in to police. Officials have not released his name.

