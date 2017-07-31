1 person seriously injured in Murfreesboro crash - WSMV Channel 4

1 person seriously injured in Murfreesboro crash

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on the 2500 block of Manchester Highway around 3 a.m.

The Murfreesboro Police Department's FACT team is investigating the crash.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:42 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:42:52 GMT

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • 1 person seriously injured in Murfreesboro crash

    1 person seriously injured in Murfreesboro crash

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:36 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:36:57 GMT

    One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning. 

    More >>

    One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man injured in north Nashville shooting; Gunman remains at large

    Man injured in north Nashville shooting; Gunman remains at large

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:29 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:29:18 GMT

    The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>

    The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:23:03 GMT

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >>

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >>

  • Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:42 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:42:52 GMT

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    (Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.(Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >>

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.