1 person killed in Murfreesboro crash - WSMV Channel 4

1 person killed in Murfreesboro crash

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened along Manchester Pike early Monday morning. (WSMV) The crash happened along Manchester Pike early Monday morning. (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on the 2500 block of Manchester Highway around 3 a.m.

Police said the car went off the road, drove through a fence and struck a utility pole.

The Murfreesboro Police Department's FACT team is investigating the crash.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.