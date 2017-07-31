1 person killed in Murfreesboro crash

The crash happened along Manchester Pike early Monday morning. (WSMV)

One person was killed in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on the 2500 block of Manchester Highway around 3 a.m.

Police said the car went off the road, drove through a fence and struck a utility pole.

The Murfreesboro Police Department's FACT team is investigating the crash.

At 3:00 am Officers responded to 2525 Manchester Hwy to a 1 vehicle crash. 1 person seriously injured. The FACT team is investigating. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 31, 2017

