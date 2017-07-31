Man injured in north Nashville shooting; Gunman remains at large

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in north Nashville overnight.

The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to give them a call.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.