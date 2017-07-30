Demand continues for recreational water safety courses

On News 4, we've shown the dangers of kayakers getting out on the water with little to no experience. Now, more people are signing up for classes. The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a plane crash around 4:40 p.m. on July 30 at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County airport.More >>
Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died last night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado. Max Berry was 22 years old. Family friends say this is a private time for a public family. They tell us Max Barry had a larger than life personality, and that he will be missed.More >>
In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.More >>
Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.More >>
Tonight, dozens in the Edgehill community are coming together in the wake of a double murder. Right now, Metro police are still searching for those responsible, while neighbors take time to remember those killed. Members of the community placed electronic candles, flowers, and notes at the doorstep of the Edgehill apartment where a mother and son killed last Sunday.More >>
On Saturday, two English Premier League soccer teams are squared off inside Nissan Stadium. It was also the largest crowd ever to witness a soccer match in Tennessee history. Today’s official attendance was listed at 56,232.More >>
Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.More >>
Europe's budget airline EasyJet flew into a storm Sunday after it emerged a member of the ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched once of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby.More >>
A school system is investigating a teacher's tweets about women in the military, transgender people and many other topics. Some argue it's too much for a teacher to say. Others are defending his job.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died last night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado. Max Berry was 22 years old. Family friends say this is a private time for a public family. They tell us Max Barry had a larger than life personality, and that he will be missed.More >>
A transgender ex-Navy surgeon says she will perform free gender-confirming surgery for the service members on her list who have been affected by Donald Trump's new ban on trans people serving in the military.More >>
Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.More >>
"This is the case of the incredible shrinking airline seat."More >>
Three nail salons at the center of a prostitution scandal had their licenses suspended, but that doesn't mean they won't operate again.More >>
On Saturday, two English Premier League soccer teams are squared off inside Nissan Stadium. It was also the largest crowd ever to witness a soccer match in Tennessee history. Today’s official attendance was listed at 56,232.More >>
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >>
