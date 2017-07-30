Demand continues for recreational water safety courses - WSMV Channel 4

Demand continues for recreational water safety courses

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

On News 4, we've shown the dangers of kayakers getting out on the water with little to no experience.

Now, more people are signing up for classes.

The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand.

These classes teach kayakers how to get back into their boats if they get knocked out. They also look at the various risks and rescue scenarios that can take place out on the water.

The growing popularity is also increasing the demand for instructors.

Mike Tossing is the lead instructor. He said, “The best rescues are the ones that don't need to happen. If you're aware of the risks, you can avoid those. As we train more people and they go out into their communities and share the value of it. A rising tide floats all boats.”

Two years ago, TSRA held one intro level class. Now, they're hosting six.

All six classes this year were sold out.

