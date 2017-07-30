Small plane crash at Lawrenceburg Airport leaves two injured

Emergency personnel responded to a plane crash around 4:40 p.m. on July 30 at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County airport.

Upon arrival, units found a crashed single engine airplane resting on the runway.

Two people were on the plane. Both are at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency units remain on the scene to clear up a small fuel spill.

