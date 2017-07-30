Family friends react to death of Mayor Megan Barry's son

Mayor Megan Barry’s son died last night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado.

Max Berry was 22 years old.

Family friends say this is a private time for a public family.

They tell us Max Barry had a larger than life personality, and that he will be missed.

Judge Richard Dinkins says his son and Max knew each other since kindergarten.

“(Max) was a truly a happy kid," said Dinkins. “No parent would like to bury a child. It's nothing any parent wants to do. I was talking with the mayor a little while ago, and she said she was with a mother who lost her child to violence. She was sitting there talking to this mother, and had thought no mother should have to go through that. Here, two to three days later, she's in that position.”

Dean Masullo is an English teacher at the University School of Nashville, and was an adviser to Max. When asked what will stick out the most about Max Barry, one image came to mind.

“A photograph that was taken while he was in college.” Said Masullo. “It was picture of (Max) out in the west on a lake. He's with a friend and he's holding an enormous fish. If I had to summarize Max's life in a single image, it would probably be that. Everything Max did was outsized, he was an enormous personality."

In a statement, Mayor Megan Barry said, "Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives."

Messages of condolence can be sent to Megan.Barry@Nashville.gov

Sean Braisted with the mayor's office of communications says the family will take time to grieve, but that Barry will be ready to respond to city matters.

“She has been coordinating with top staff, and with other elected officials. She's going to take time to mourn with husband and family coming to town,” said Braisted. “But if there's an emergency situation needing her attention, she's certainly ready and able to do so.”

There will be a visitation for Max Barry this Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Blair School of Music.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Belcourt Theatre.

