Family friends react to death of Mayor Barry's son

Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.More >>
The word "pigs" was spray-pointed a sheriff's office cruiser in Tennessee, prompting an investigation.More >>
The single-vehicle wreck happened on the 2500 block of Manchester Pike around 3 a.m. Monday.More >>
After six years in court, Vanderbilt University Medical Center has settled a federal lawsuit for $6.5 million over claims that the hospital overbilled Medicare and Medicaid.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO. Max Berry was 22 years old.More >>
On News 4, we've shown the dangers of kayakers getting out on the water with little to no experience. Now, more people are signing up for classes. The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a plane crash around 4:40 p.m. on July 30 at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County airport.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >>
A suburban Chicago man who threw two dogs from the top of a parking garage, killing one, plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Europe's budget airline EasyJet flew into a storm Sunday after it emerged a member of the ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched once of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby.More >>
Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.More >>
