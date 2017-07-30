Working 4 You: Nashville-area drug abuse treatment centers - WSMV Channel 4

Working 4 You: Nashville-area drug abuse treatment centers

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction or drug abuse, here are some local organizations that help save lives:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

24/7 National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Addiction Campuses

205 Reidhurst Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

Office: (615) 921-4444

24/7 Helpline: 1-888-816-8415

Cumberland Heights (10 locations in Tennessee)

Music Row Location:

1619 17th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

(615) 356-2700

River Road Location:

8283 River Road Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

(615) 356-2700

The Next Door, Nashville Location (Women only)

402 22nd Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37203

(855) 205-4493 (Admissions)

(615) 208-2482 (General Info)

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Working 4 You: Nashville-area drug abuse treatment centers

    Working 4 You: Nashville-area drug abuse treatment centers

    Sunday, July 30 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-30 20:01:41 GMT

    In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.

    More >>

    In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.

    More >>

  • Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:20:06 GMT

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Armed robbery reported on Lebanon Pike

    Armed robbery reported on Lebanon Pike

    Sunday, July 30 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-07-30 14:08:04 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)

    Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery. 

    More >>

    Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.