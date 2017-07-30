Working 4 You: Nashville-area drug abuse treatment centers

In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction or drug abuse, here are some local organizations that help save lives:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

24/7 National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Addiction Campuses

205 Reidhurst Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

Office: (615) 921-4444

24/7 Helpline: 1-888-816-8415

Cumberland Heights (10 locations in Tennessee)

Music Row Location:

1619 17th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

(615) 356-2700

River Road Location:

8283 River Road Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

(615) 356-2700

The Next Door, Nashville Location (Women only)

402 22nd Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37203

(855) 205-4493 (Admissions)

(615) 208-2482 (General Info)

