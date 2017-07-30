Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado. He was 22 years old.

The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning:

Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends. Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives.

The family has asked for privacy in this difficult time. Information about arrangements will be made public at a later date.

Messages of condolence can be sent to megan.barry@nashville.gov

