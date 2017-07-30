Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose - WSMV Channel 4

Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

Posted: Updated:
(Credit Mayor's Office) (Credit Mayor's Office)
(Credit Mayor's Office) (Credit Mayor's Office)
(Credit Mayor's Office) (Credit Mayor's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado. He was 22 years old.

The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning:

Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends.

Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives.

The family has asked for privacy in this difficult time. Information about arrangements will be made public at a later date.

Messages of condolence can be sent to megan.barry@nashville.gov 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-07-30 16:17:26 GMT

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Armed robbery reported on Lebanon Pike

    Armed robbery reported on Lebanon Pike

    Sunday, July 30 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-07-30 14:08:04 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)

    Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery. 

    More >>

    Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery. 

    More >>

  • Three cars hit by gunfire in Bell Road shootout

    Three cars hit by gunfire in Bell Road shootout

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-07-30 13:58:07 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)

    Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.

    More >>

    Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.