Police release photo of armed robber

Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike.

The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery.

Police released a photo of the suspect Sunday afternoon.

The suspect fled on foot and police are still investigating the robbery. The clerk described the suspect as "very thin," wearing a GAP hoodie and dark skinny jeans. He also had a ball cap and dark sunglasses on, according to the clerk.

The police encourage anyone who recognizes the suspect from the surveillance photo to contact Crime Stoppers at 74-CRIME. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Electronic tips can be sent by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

