Armed robbery reported on Lebanon Pike

Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike.

The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery.

The suspect fled on foot and police are still investigating the robbery. The clerk described the suspect as "very thin," wearing a GAP hoodie and dark skinny jeans. He also had a ball cap and dark sunglasses on, according to the clerk.

