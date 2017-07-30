Three cars hit by gunfire in Bell Road shootout - WSMV Channel 4

Three cars hit by gunfire in Bell Road shootout

ANTIOCH, TN -

Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road around 9:45 Saturday night.

The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 20-year-old male, was hit in the leg by a bullet and was treated at Vanderbilt.

The other car, a red sedan, crashed in front of a Home Depot on Bell Road and the suspects fled the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

