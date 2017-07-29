Vigil held for slain mother and son in Edgehill

Tonight, dozens in the Edgehill community are coming together in the wake of a double murder.

Right now, Metro police are still searching for those responsible, while neighbors take time to remember those killed.

Members of the community placed electronic candles, flowers, and notes at the doorstep of the Edgehill apartment where a mother and son killed last Sunday.

20-year-old Osmani Munongerwa and his mother Isha Musa were found shot Sunday afternoon. Police say neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots Sunday morning

Tonight, the community wanted to let the family know that they are here for them, and that senseless acts of violence must stop.

Fatimah Hakim with the Park at Hillside tenant association helped organize the event. She said, “If we're standing together, we can do this. It's not just sitting in your homes, being afraid. It’s us staying together and reporting things that you see."

Police aren't saying if the shooting was random or if the victims may have been targeted.

Anyone with information should contact Metro police.