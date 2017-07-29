New soccer attendance record set for international match

On Saturday, two English Premier League soccer teams are squared off inside Nissan Stadium. It was also the largest crowd ever to witness a soccer match in Tennessee history.

Today’s official attendance was listed at 56,232. About three weeks ago, a crowd of more than 47,000 watched the U.S. Men's National team took on Panama in a Gold Cup match.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club took to the pitch on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon in Music City.

This international match continues to put Nashville’s bid for a Major League Soccer team in the spotlight.

City officials hope a large turnout will show MLS executives that Nashville could support an MLS team of its own.

Keith Edwards was among the fans in attendance today. He said, “Soccer has been a huge part of the culture here in the last 20 years. It's been building, building, building and I'm excited to see the sport grow and everything here in the city. Super excited about soccer in the future!”

For those new to soccer, the English Premier League is considered one of the best soccer leagues in the world.

