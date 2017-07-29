Investigation underway for stabbing on Brick Church Pike

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on July 29.

Michael D. Cook, 37, was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on brick Church Pike after an altercation with an acquaintance.

Investigation shows that Cook and Fesnando Santos, 33, were in a heated argument that turned physical when Santos stabbed Cook.

Cook was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Officers found Santos at Love’s Travel Stop on W. Trinity Lane. Santos claims the stabbing was self-defense in an interview with detectives.

It is up to the District Attorney’s Office to decide if Santos will face charges.

