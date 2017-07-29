Missing Clarksville woman located in Illinois returns home

Elizabeth Holt, 55, is safe and with her family in Clarksville after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

On July 24, around 10 p.m., Holt was on her way home to Clarksville when she got lost in the St. Louis area. Her family said their efforts to contact Holt's cell phone were unsuccessful.

Police reported that Holt has medical issues that can cause her to become disoriented.

She was located in Illinois before being returned to her family in Clarksville.

