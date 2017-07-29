Seven-car pileup shuts down I-24 East - WSMV Channel 4

Seven-car pileup shuts down I-24 East

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is responding to a seven-car pileup on I-24 East in Clarksville.

Eastbound lanes closed, and all traffic is being detoured to exit 8.

Clarksville Police did not confirm if there were any major injuries. They are responding to the scene with THP.

The initial call about the crash went out around 9:15 am.

