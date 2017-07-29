Seven-car pileup shuts down I-24 East

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is responding to a seven-car pileup on I-24 East in Clarksville.

Eastbound lanes closed, and all traffic is being detoured to exit 8.

Clarksville Police did not confirm if there were any major injuries. They are responding to the scene with THP.

The initial call about the crash went out around 9:15 am.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.