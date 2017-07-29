Lanes reopen after seven-car pileup shuts down I-24 East - WSMV Channel 4

Lanes reopen after seven-car pileup shuts down I-24 East

Posted: Updated:
(Credit Clarksville PD) (Credit Clarksville PD)
(Credit Clarksville PD) (Credit Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

I-24 East has reopened following a seven-car pileup at 9:15 this morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the call with the Clarksville police department. Only minor injuries were recorded.

Police believe at least one victim in the crash had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The crash resulted in the closure of eastbound lanes on I-24 starting at mile marker eight.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.