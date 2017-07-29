Lanes reopen after seven-car pileup shuts down I-24 East

I-24 East has reopened following a seven-car pileup at 9:15 this morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the call with the Clarksville police department. Only minor injuries were recorded.

Police believe at least one victim in the crash had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The crash resulted in the closure of eastbound lanes on I-24 starting at mile marker eight.

