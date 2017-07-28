Licenses suspended at nail salons at center of prostitution scandal

Three nail salons at the center of a prostitution scandal had their licenses suspended, but that doesn't mean they won't operate again.

Suspects will get an opportunity to go before a board before more action is taken.

Suspicions were confirmed last week at a Nashville nail salon after detectives say they found an employee and customer having sex in a back room.

“They would come in and ask for a massage, and once they get back on the room deals were made. People tend to know what businesses they can go to for this kind of activity and which businesses they can't,” said Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Tammy Meade.

Police say Shine Nails was part of a larger prostitution ring that included businesses Blue Sapphire and Healing Arts Massage.

“I think we don't wait before it comes on the news before everybody is ready to do something,” said anti-sex trafficking advocate Candy Carter.

Several arrests were made, and now the salons could lose their license.

On Friday, the State Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners ordered an immediate suspension of the shop and manicurists licenses.

The board says it has found that public health, safety and the people's welfare were at risk and emergency action must be taken.

The suspects will have an opportunity for an informal hearing on the order Monday.

“It’s concerning for area business owners. It's concerning for people that live in this area and that's why these investigations are important,” said Captain Mike Alexander with Metro Nashville Police.

Depending on what happens at the hearing, the licenses could be permanently revoked.

The case has been handed over to the grand jury.

