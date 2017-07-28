Tad Cummins' teaching license revoked - WSMV Channel 4

Tad Cummins' teaching license revoked

Tad Cummins (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office) Tad Cummins (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

More than three months after his capture, Tad Cummins’ teaching license has been revoked.

The Tennessee Board of Education announced the decision on Friday.

Cummins faces charges for allegedly taking a 15-year-old student across the country and having sex with her.

Cummins’ trial begins in January.

