School system investigating teacher for series of controversial tweets

How far is too far for a teacher on Twitter?

A school system is investigating a teacher's tweets about women in the military, transgender people and many other topics. Some argue it's too much for a teacher to say. Others are defending his job.

"I'm passionate about my kids," said West Creek High teacher Zackorie Suggs. "I'd do anything for my kids. I love teaching, and I'm a good teacher."

An educator for nine years, Suggs has been a teacher for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System since 2012 and was once the wrestling coach at West Creek High. Suggs fears it could all come to an end soon.

Suggs' tweets under investigation include this one:

"PSA#17 Women in the military. Draft eligible. May enlist. No front lines. How else are the Chris Kyles supposed to get their sandwiches?"

Another refers to someone by saying, "He speaks Spanish like an autistic child teaching himself on Rosetta Stone."

"Bigot is a term liberals use to describe people that don't share the same views they do," said Suggs in another tweet. "I don't believe a man should marry another man or a man can just wake up one day and feel like he's a woman so that's what he is...nah...bigot? OK."

In another tweet, Suggs said his son asked him to play a game called "Black Cops."

"I said, 'did we get a new game,'" Suggs said in the tweet. "Racial profiling game. YESS."

"It was way out of conduct for him to say anything like that," said former student Kevin Martin.

Martin said some tweets went too far, including one about running over protestors.

It read, "I'd run a protestor over, put it in reverse, back over them and then drive again."

Another tweet read, "How cowardly that the founder of project semicolon tattoo commits suicide. Tragically ironic and selfish af. Rise up & Overcome #easywayout."

"As a teacher, you have students every day you don't know if they're suicidal," Martin said. "You could have problems at home. It just wasn't appropriate at all to say anything like that."

Suggs argued he's talked a student out of suicide before and claims some don't understand the intent of the tweets.

"You would have to spend time together for you to get I'm joking," he said. "That doesn't come through to someone who doesn't know me and hasn't been in my classroom."

Suggs addressed one tweet that read, "PSA#16 Society says dyslexia is a psychological disorder. A person sees letters and #s backwards. Why is gender alignment not a disorder?"

He said that tweet and many others aren't what he actually believes. He said he tackles polarizing subjects in his contemporary issues class, and the tweets are meant to similarly spur debate.

"It's my job as an educator to prepare them for people who are so far on the other end of the political spectrum, they have to be willing and able to confront that head on," Suggs said. "If I would've known it'd offend so many people, I would've chosen my words differently. I'm apologetic to the people I hurt, and the people I offended."

"I don't want these tweets to define him, because that's not who he is as a person," said former student and member of the wrestling team, Jule Pace.

Pace believes while controversial things were said, Suggs has a lot to offer as a teacher and coach.

"I would not want him to lose his job," he said. "He was definitely somebody who stepped up and was a father figure for me. He taught me how to be a good guy, a good husband and father, in addition to making me a good athlete and making me prepared to play on the next level. It's a situation blown out of proportion. Stating them on social media may not have been the best idea, but I don't think he meant it maliciously. If they give him a second chance, I think he'd do a much better job."

"I don't think my social media posts taken out of context should cost me my job," Suggs said.

Martin, however, said there have been too many controversial statements for Suggs to continue as a teacher.

"It's been multiple incidents, multiple tweets he's said and done over the years," he said.

A representative for the school system told News 4 they've reached out to Suggs and are expecting a conclusion of their investigation soon.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.