2 arrested, 1 sought in Franklin carjacking

Franklin police have now arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.

The victim said she was sitting in the front seat of her vehicle on Cherokee Place around 2:30 a.m. when a group of men pulled her from the vehicle, physically assaulted her and stole her car. At least one of the men was armed with a handgun.

The stolen car has since been recovered.

Barry Harris was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $50,000. Police said he is a convicted felon with a violent criminal history.

Dewayne Harris, who was out on parole, was arrested Monday morning. He is charged with aggravated robbery and violation of parole. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Detectives are still searching for Dejon Gullat, who is wanted for aggravated robbery. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.