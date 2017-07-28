1 arrested, 2 sought in Franklin carjacking

Franklin police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.

The victim said she was sitting in the front seat of her vehicle on Cherokee Place around 2:30 a.m. when a group of men pulled her from the vehicle, physically assaulted her and stole her car. At least one of the men was armed with a handgun.

The stolen car has since been recovered.

Barry Harris was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $50,000. Police said he is a convicted felon with a violent criminal history.

Detectives are searching for Dewayne Harris and Dejon Gullat, both wanted for aggravated robbery. Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous. Dewayne Harris is a convicted felon on parole.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.