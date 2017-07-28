Mayor Barry asks Parks Board to delay vote on Bordeaux YMCA

Mayor Megan Barry has asked the Metro Parks Board to postpone the vote to transfer operations of the Northwest Family YMCA to the Metro Parks Department until September.

Barry issued the following statement on Friday:

My goal in partnering with the YMCA is to ensure that the Bordeaux community continues to have access to a great fitness and recreation facility. When the YMCA leadership approached my administration with this proposal, I believed it was important for Metro to step up and commit to maintaining operations as the most viable option for long-term sustainability of this facility. It also provides us the opportunity to work with the community to build upon the great work of the YMCA and offer more services to benefit the community. It is clear from conversations with members of the community that more work needs to be done to deliver this message to the Bordeaux community. I’m asking the Metro Parks Board to defer this proposal until September so further community engagement can take place that will allow the Y and Metro to explain why we believe this proposal is in the best interest of the community long-term, while also hearing feedback and answering questions about the future of this facility. I believe with the support of the community and the YMCA, this facility can thrive for generations to come under the leadership of the Metro Parks Department.

The proposal had been scheduled for a vote on Aug. 1. According to a release, it would transfer the Northwest YMCA property to Metro, which would then be established as a park and community center.

