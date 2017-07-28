Court date set for former Davidson Co. Judge Moreland - WSMV Channel 4

Court date set for former Davidson Co. Judge Moreland

Casey Moreland resigned as general sessions judge in April 2017. (WSMV) Casey Moreland resigned as general sessions judge in April 2017. (WSMV)
Former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland will go to trial on federal charges in June 2018.

The court date for Moreland on charges of tampering with a witness in connection with a federal probe into judicial misconduct was set at a hearing on Friday.

Peter Strianse, Moreland’s defense attorney, told a federal judge that he is preparing for several major white collar trials and would not be available until next year.

There is a continuing corruption probe which could result in more charges against Moreland.

Moreland is out on bond and living with his wife under house arrest.

