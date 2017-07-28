THP patrol car struck on I-40; troopers not injured

The troopers were not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

A Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle was struck while investigating another crash on Friday afternoon.

The THP was investigating a non-injury crash on Interstate 40 near mile marker 179 in Dickson County when a patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

The troopers were out of the vehicle when the crash occurred and were not injured. The vehicle that struck the patrol car had two occupants who were transported to an area hospital.

THP said this investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Alert I40 EB 180 MM we are investigating a crash where one of our cars got struck while investigating a crash. Expect Delays! pic.twitter.com/R3zpCZUEJc — THPNashville (@THPNashville) July 28, 2017

