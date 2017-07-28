THP patrol car struck on I-40; troopers not injured - WSMV Channel 4

THP patrol car struck on I-40; troopers not injured

Posted: Updated:
The troopers were not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) The troopers were not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

A Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle was struck while investigating another crash on Friday afternoon.

The THP was investigating a non-injury crash on Interstate 40 near mile marker 179 in Dickson County when a patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

The troopers were out of the vehicle when the crash occurred and were not injured. The vehicle that struck the patrol car had two occupants who were transported to an area hospital.

THP said this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.