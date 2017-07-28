Predators sign Johansen to 8-year, $64 million deal - WSMV Channel 4

Predators sign Johansen to 8-year, $64 million deal

Posted:
Ryan Johansen (WSMV) Ryan Johansen (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Predators have signed center Ryan Johansen to an 8-year, $64 million contract, the team and Johansen announced on Friday.

Johansen, who will be 25 on Monday, co-led the Predators in scoring during the regular season with 61 points with a career-high 47 assists. He added three goals and 13 points in the Stanley Cup Playoff before being sidelined in the Western Conference Final due to injury.

