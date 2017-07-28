Predators sign Johansen to 8-year, $64 million deal

The Nashville Predators have signed center Ryan Johansen to an 8-year, $64 million contract, the team and Johansen announced on Friday.

Johansen, who will be 25 on Monday, co-led the Predators in scoring during the regular season with 61 points with a career-high 47 assists. He added three goals and 13 points in the Stanley Cup Playoff before being sidelined in the Western Conference Final due to injury.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.