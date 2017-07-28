Woman who drove car into river indicted for death of Metro officer

News 4 has learned the woman who allegedly drove a car into the Cumberland River that led to the death of a Metro Police officer has been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Friday against Juli Glisson for criminal homicide in the death of Officer Eric Mumaw in July.

Mumaw was dragged into the river and drowned after Glisson allegedly put the car in gear allowing it to go into the river.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.