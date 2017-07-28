Woman who drove car into river indicted for death of Metro offic - WSMV Channel 4

Woman who drove car into river indicted for death of Metro officer

Juli Glisson (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Juli Glisson (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
News 4 has learned the woman who allegedly drove a car into the Cumberland River that led to the death of a Metro Police officer has been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Friday against Juli Glisson for criminal homicide in the death of Officer Eric Mumaw in July.

Mumaw was dragged into the river and drowned after Glisson allegedly put the car in gear allowing it to go into the river.

