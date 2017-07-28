Woman accused of stealing thousands from Brentwood employer

A former Spring Hill resident has been indicted by a federal jury for her alleged role in a $12,000 fraud scheme.

Lori Desiere, 45, is charged with seven counts of wire fraud. The indictment was handed down on Thursday.

Desiere is accused of stealing from her former employer, Connect Hearing, while she was the billing and account manager from 2011 to 2013.

According to the indictment, Desiere worked at the company's Brentwood call center.

She's accused of moving customer refunds to bank accounts that she was able to control.

Desiere is facing up to 20 years in prison. She could be fined $250,000 for each count of wire fraud.

The FBI handled the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan R. Raybould of the Middle District of Tennessee is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.