The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.

Police release photos of suspects accused of vandalizing 'I Believe in Nashville' mural

One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.

2 more suspects charged in vandalism of mural

Two more suspects in the vandalism of the "I Believe In Nashville" mural have been charged.

Caleb Jones, 20, and Breanna Lesch, 20, were both charged with felony vandalism on Thursday night. Both are free on bond.

The third suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Murphy, was charged with felony vandalism on Wednesday. He is free on bond.

The trio is accused of using paint to deface the mural around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 12 South neighborhood.

The owner of the building said he estimates it will cost more than $1,000 to restore the mural.

