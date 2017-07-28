2 more suspects charged in vandalism of mural

One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Perry County was one of several surrounding counties that was hit by heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service estimates some areas could have received as much as 7 inches of rain within a few hours.More >>
Perry County was one of several surrounding counties that was hit by heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service estimates some areas could have received as much as 7 inches of rain within a few hours.More >>
News 4 has learned the woman who allegedly drove a car into the Cumberland River that led to the death of a Metro Police officer has been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
News 4 has learned the woman who allegedly drove a car into the Cumberland River that led to the death of a Metro Police officer has been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
Lori Desiere, 45, is charged with seven counts of wire fraud.More >>
Lori Desiere, 45, is charged with seven counts of wire fraud.More >>
Marshall Neely III is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.More >>
Marshall Neely III is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.More >>
Two more suspects in the vandalism of the "I Believe In Nashville" mural have been charged.More >>
Two more suspects in the vandalism of the "I Believe In Nashville" mural have been charged.More >>
Christopher Patrick Odom, 27, is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact while he was on duty back in 2016.More >>
Christopher Patrick Odom, 27, is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact while he was on duty back in 2016.More >>
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about mingling with some friends, surrounded by hot air balloons?More >>
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about mingling with some friends, surrounded by hot air balloons?More >>
Republicans on Capitol Hill were dealt another devastating blow in their latest attempt to ditch Obamacare.More >>
Republicans on Capitol Hill were dealt another devastating blow in their latest attempt to ditch Obamacare.More >>
Police say the stabbing was domestic-related and happened on the 1700 block of McKinney Avenue.More >>
Police say the stabbing was domestic-related and happened on the 1700 block of McKinney Avenue.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.More >>
Marshall Neely III is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.More >>
Marshall Neely III is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.More >>
Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday gets underway at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.More >>
Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday gets underway at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.More >>
Christopher Patrick Odom, 27, is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact while he was on duty back in 2016.More >>
Christopher Patrick Odom, 27, is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact while he was on duty back in 2016.More >>
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >>
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >>
Not that long ago, the clunky cable box looked like it was on its way out. The federal government was pressuring cable companies to open up their near-monopoly on boxes to more competition, and industry leader Comcast promised apps that could render some boxes obsolete.More >>
Not that long ago, the clunky cable box looked like it was on its way out. The federal government was pressuring cable companies to open up their near-monopoly on boxes to more competition, and industry leader Comcast promised apps that could render some boxes obsolete.More >>
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about mingling with some friends, surrounded by hot air balloons?More >>
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about mingling with some friends, surrounded by hot air balloons?More >>
For a few minutes on August 21, everyone in North America will be united in a solitary, awe-inspiring event: A total eclipse of the sun.More >>
For a few minutes on August 21, everyone in North America will be united in a solitary, awe-inspiring event: A total eclipse of the sun.More >>