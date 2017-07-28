2 more suspects charged in vandalism of mural - WSMV Channel 4

2 more suspects charged in vandalism of mural

Posted: Updated:
Breanna Lesch, 20, is charged with felony vandalism. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Breanna Lesch, 20, is charged with felony vandalism. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Caleb Jones, 20, is charged with felony vandalism. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Caleb Jones, 20, is charged with felony vandalism. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
The vandalism was discovered early Tuesday morning. (WSMV) The vandalism was discovered early Tuesday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two more suspects in the vandalism of the "I Believe In Nashville" mural have been charged.

Caleb Jones, 20, and Breanna Lesch, 20, were both charged with felony vandalism on Thursday night. Both are free on bond.

The third suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Murphy, was charged with felony vandalism on Wednesday. He is free on bond.

The trio is accused of using paint to deface the mural around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 12 South neighborhood.

The owner of the building said he estimates it will cost more than $1,000 to restore the mural.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.