Driver accused of hitting bicyclist on Natchez Trace indicted by federal grand jury

An incredible video shows a hit-and-run that the victim managed to walk away from. Facebook users who posted the video are calling for justice.

Police have arrested the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.

The two cyclists at the center of a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace Parkway are hoping their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.

23-year-old Tyler Noe was struck while riding his bike on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The entire incident was caught on camera by another bicyclist. (Source: Greg Goodman / Facebook)

The driver accused of hitting a bicyclist on Natchez Trace Parkway has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Marshall Neely III, 58, is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.

The incident happened on July 8. Police claim Neely hit the bicyclist, causing him to be thrown off his bike, and did not slow down or stop to check on him.

Another bicyclist recorded the entire assault on video and posted it on Facebook.

Later that day, Neely's son went to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and told police he believed the Volvo in the video was his father's, based on stickers on the car's back windshield.

The victim, Tyler Noe, was with a friend training for the Ironman Triathlon when he was struck.

"That’s the craziest thing that's ever happened to me. I've never experienced my life flashing before my eyes like that. And I don't think anyone needs to go through something like that ever," said Noe in a previous interview with News 4.

Noe said he was very lucky and that his adrenaline helped him get on his feet immediately after getting hit.

"No one should be scared like that. I'm grateful that after everything that happened to me, I’m still breathing," Noe said.

His friend, Greg Goodman, was wearing a GoPro on his helmet that captured the moment Noe was struck. He turned over the video to investigators.

Goodman also posted the video on Facebook, which has since been viewed over 2 million times.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a designated bicycle route. In Tennessee, bicyclists are allowed to use the full traffic lane to ride in when necessary.

** WARNING: The below video is graphic and has explicit language. May not be suitable for all viewers. **

