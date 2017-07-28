2 rescued during flash flooding in Perry County

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for several counties in Middle Tennessee on Friday morning.

The 4WARN Weather Team estimates how much rain has fallen. (WSMV)

A family was reportedly rescued from this home in Linden, TN (Photo: Greg Grimes)

Crews rescued two people from flash flooding in Perry County on Friday morning.

Perry County was one of several surrounding counties that was hit by heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service estimates some areas could have received as much as 7 inches of rain within a few hours.

The Perry County sheriff confirmed one of the rescues happened on Short Creek Road in Linden. The road remains underwater.

The public works department in Perry County is putting up signs warning drivers about flooded roads.

One woman was rescued from her car on the way to work. You'll be able to hear her story coming up on News 4 at 4 o'clock.

The rain started moving out around 8:40 a.m. The NWS predicted water levels would remain dangerously high through mid-morning.

"It was just solid sheets of rain. I had another guy tell me that his father-in-law dumped out about 5 inches of rain running over in her meter and said he poured it back out. And before long, it was 3.5 inches in there," said Mark Bates with the Perry County parks department.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of southern Middle Tennessee and Alabama through Friday evening. This area includes Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Residents are urged to monitor forecasts throughout the day and to avoid driving on flooded roads.

