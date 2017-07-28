2 rescued during flash flooding in Perry County - WSMV Channel 4

2 rescued during flash flooding in Perry County

Posted: Updated:
A family was reportedly rescued from this home in Linden, TN (Photo: Greg Grimes) A family was reportedly rescued from this home in Linden, TN (Photo: Greg Grimes)
A local radio station documented this flooding in Perry County, TN. (Source: WOPC Radio) A local radio station documented this flooding in Perry County, TN. (Source: WOPC Radio)
Streets are flooding in Linden, TN. (Source: Greg Grimes) Streets are flooding in Linden, TN. (Source: Greg Grimes)
The 4WARN Weather Team estimates how much rain has fallen. (WSMV) The 4WARN Weather Team estimates how much rain has fallen. (WSMV)
LINDEN, TN (WSMV) -

Crews rescued two people from flash flooding in Perry County on Friday morning.

Perry County was one of several surrounding counties that was hit by heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service estimates some areas could have received as much as 7 inches of rain within a few hours.

The Perry County sheriff confirmed one of the rescues happened on Short Creek Road in Linden. The road remains underwater.

The public works department in Perry County is putting up signs warning drivers about flooded roads.

One woman was rescued from her car on the way to work. You'll be able to hear her story coming up on News 4 at 4 o'clock.

The rain started moving out around 8:40 a.m. The NWS predicted water levels would remain dangerously high through mid-morning.

"It was just solid sheets of rain. I had another guy tell me that his father-in-law dumped out about 5 inches of rain running over in her meter and said he poured it back out. And before long, it was 3.5 inches in there," said Mark Bates with the Perry County parks department.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of southern Middle Tennessee and Alabama through Friday evening. This area includes Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Residents are urged to monitor forecasts throughout the day and to avoid driving on flooded roads.

CLICK HERE to see News 4 viewer photos of the flooding.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2 rescued during flash flooding in Perry CountyMore>>

  • Weather links sidebar

    4WARN Weather

    Sunday, February 15 2015 1:43 PM EST2015-02-15 18:43:16 GMT
    Weather alerts 4WARN Doppler Radar 4WARN Zoom Radar 4WARN 7-day forecast Download: Mobile AppSignup: Text, Closing alertsMore >>
    Weather alerts4WARN Doppler Radar4WARN Zoom Radar4WARN 7-day forecastMore >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.