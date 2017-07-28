Multiple water rescues underway after flash flooding in Perry County

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for several counties in Middle Tennessee on Friday morning.

The 4WARN Weather Team estimates how much rain has fallen. (WSMV)

A family was reportedly rescued from this home in Linden, TN (Photo: Greg Grimes)

Rescue crews are responding to multiple water rescues in Perry County after flash flooding hit the area Friday morning.

The Flash Flood Warning for Lewis, Hickman and Perry counties has been extended until 10:15 a.m..

The rescues in Perry County are happening on Short Creek Road in Linden, where the 4WARN Weather Team estimates at least 6 inches of rain has fallen so far. Several road closures have been reported in Linden, including Brookside Drive and Mill Street.

Flooding is also expected to impact Hohenwald, Lobelville, Gordonsburg, Kimmins, Mousetail, Landing State Park and Pleasantville.

The rain started moving out around 8:40 a.m., but flash flooding was already underway. The NWS predicts water levels will remain dangerously high through mid-morning.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas of the affected counties may have already received over 7 inches of rain.

Officials are reminding drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads.

