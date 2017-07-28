Flooding reported across Perry County - WSMV Channel 4

Flooding reported across Perry County; Flash Flood Warning remains in effect

Several Midstate counties remain under a Flash Flood Warning as storms move through the area.

The warning for Lewis, Wayne, Lawrence and Perry counties continues until 9 a.m. Friday.

The 4WARN Weather Team estimates at least 6 inches of rain has fallen in Linden, TN.

Several road closures have been reported there, including Brookside Drive and Mill Street.

Flooding is also expected to impact Lawrenceburg, Waynesboro, Summertown, Ethridge, Flatwoods and Henryville.

