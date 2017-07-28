Former Spring Hill police officer indicted for federal civil rights violation

Channel 4 has learned Christopher Odom worked as a substitute teacher last year in Lewis County. Odom was charged with rape and sexual battery after two separate traffic stops this summer.

A former Spring Hill police officer has been indicted for a federal civil rights violation.

Christopher Patrick Odom, 27, is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact while he was on duty.

Odom was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. He was arrested on Thursday by the TBI.

The alleged incident happened on June 25, 2016. Odom is accused of putting a woman's hand on his genitals during a traffic stop.

Last year, Odom was charged by the Spring Hill Police Department with one count of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of official misconduct.

News 4 later learned that Odom worked as a substitute teacher in Lewis County.

"Every police officer takes an oath to uphold the Constitution and when they circumvent this oath by violating the civil rights of individuals, which they are sworn to protect, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold them accountable," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith in a news release. "We will always strive to protect the honor and integrity of the many fine men and women of law enforcement who honor their oath and serve and protect our communities every day."

Odom will appear before a U.S. Magistrate on Friday.

If he is convicted, he will face up to 12 months in prison and a $100,000 fine.

